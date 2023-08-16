SMEDA seeks out foreign SMEs

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) said on Tuesday it had held exclusive meetings with traders from China, Indonesia, Belgium and the Association of South East Nations (ASEAN) to promote trade relations with local SMEs in the food and agriculture sector.

Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA, said the meetings were held during the 1st International Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAg-2023) organized by the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP).

The expo, which ran from August 12 to August 14, provided a unique opportunity for SMEDA to meet 500 international SMEs from 60 countries along with 15 regulatory and development bodies of the visiting countries, he said.

Khawaja said the meetings with Indonesian and Chinese embassies had paved the way for memorandums of understanding (MOUs) at secretariat level to strengthen SMEs trade relations and also share experience on SME development with SMEDA.

He also said a delegation of overseas Pakistani businessmen from Belgium had expressed interest in promoting export of rice and potato from Pakistan to Belgium with support of SMEDA.

The delegation was currently visiting Khanqah Dogran, a town in Punjab province, along with a team of SMEDA to examine fields of rice and potato and also meet with local farmers and SMEs dealing in these products, he said.