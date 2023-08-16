SMEDA seeks out foreign SMEs

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) said on Tuesday it had held exclusive meetings with traders from China, Indonesia, Belgium and the Association of South East Nations (ASEAN) to promote trade relations with local SMEs in the food and agriculture sector.
Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA, said the meetings were held during the 1st International Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAg-2023) organized by the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP).
The expo, which ran from August 12 to August 14, provided a unique opportunity for SMEDA to meet 500 international SMEs from 60 countries along with 15 regulatory and development bodies of the visiting countries, he said.
Khawaja said the meetings with Indonesian and Chinese embassies had paved the way for memorandums of understanding (MOUs) at secretariat level to strengthen SMEs trade relations and also share experience on SME development with SMEDA.
He also said a delegation of overseas Pakistani businessmen from Belgium had expressed interest in promoting export of rice and potato from Pakistan to Belgium with support of SMEDA.
The delegation was currently visiting Khanqah Dogran, a town in Punjab province, along with a team of SMEDA to examine fields of rice and potato and also meet with local farmers and SMEs dealing in these products, he said.
LAHORE: ABHI, a fintech company that provides earned wage access to employees, announced on Tuesday that it has...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,100 per tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf...
Beijing: China said it would stop publishing data on its rising youth unemployment rate on Tuesday, as it released a...
LAHORE: In Pakistan, tax collection and reporting mechanisms are complex and decentralised that has made income tax...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Anwaar Ul...
NEW YORK: Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Tuesday on sluggish Chinese economic data coupled with fears that...