ABHI, Lucky Textile partner

LAHORE: ABHI, a fintech company that provides earned wage access to employees, announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Lucky Textile Mills Limited (LTML), one of the largest textile manufacturers in Pakistan, to offer its AbhiSalary service to LTML’s 5,000 employees.

AbhiSalary allows employees to access a portion of their earned wages before their official payday, empowering them with greater control over their finances.

This service provides a safety net for unexpected expenses or emergencies, ensuring that employees can meet their financial obligations without resorting to expensive loans or incurring high-interest debts, a statement said.

“ABHI’s mission is to provide employees with the tools to achieve financial stability. By granting employees timely access to their earned wages, ABHI is fostering financial empowerment, enabling them to meet their financial obligations and pursue a more secure future,” said Mohammed Zaid, Chief Commercial Officer of