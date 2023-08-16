ABHI, Lucky Textile partner

LAHORE: ABHI, a fintech company that provides earned wage access to employees, announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Lucky Textile Mills Limited (LTML), one of the largest textile manufacturers in Pakistan, to offer its AbhiSalary service to LTML’s 5,000 employees.
AbhiSalary allows employees to access a portion of their earned wages before their official payday, empowering them with greater control over their finances.
This service provides a safety net for unexpected expenses or emergencies, ensuring that employees can meet their financial obligations without resorting to expensive loans or incurring high-interest debts, a statement said.
“ABHI’s mission is to provide employees with the tools to achieve financial stability. By granting employees timely access to their earned wages, ABHI is fostering financial empowerment, enabling them to meet their financial obligations and pursue a more secure future,” said Mohammed Zaid, Chief Commercial Officer of
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority said on Tuesday it had held exclusive...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,100 per tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf...
Beijing: China said it would stop publishing data on its rising youth unemployment rate on Tuesday, as it released a...
LAHORE: In Pakistan, tax collection and reporting mechanisms are complex and decentralised that has made income tax...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Anwaar Ul...
NEW YORK: Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Tuesday on sluggish Chinese economic data coupled with fears that...