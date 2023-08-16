Gold prices fall Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,100 per tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs222,900 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs943 to Rs191,101. Gold rates decreased by $11 to $1,903 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.
