FPCCI welcomes Kakar as caretaker PM

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar as the caretaker prime minister, praising his credentials and reputation as a technocrat and a scholar.

Muhammad Suleman Chawla, acting FPCCI president said he hoped Kakar would ensure economic stability and consult with the real stakeholders of the economy. “The biggest challenge for the caretaker PM is ensuring economic, price and cost of doing business stability for the interim period - and, on that front, FPCCI extends its full support aimed at an inclusive and constructive consultative process with the caretaker dispensation,” Chawla said in a statement.

He added that Kakar needed to sit down with the business community to get hold of the decision-making process swiftly in accordance with the ground realities.

Chawla also urged Kakar to refrain from any further increase in the central bank’s key policy rate, petroleum prices, electricity tariffs and exchange rate manipulation, saying that this was the bare minimum the business community expected from the caretaker setup.

He highlighted the fact that the interim setup was apolitical in its mandate and nomenclature, and said Kakar must use it to the country’s advantage through creating a favorable environment for the business and economic activities. “Nonetheless, as head of the government, he would be leading the country, will be all powerful and can contribute to the well-being of its people,” Chawla said.

Mian Anjum Nisar, former president of FPCCI, also expressed his confidence in Kakar’s appointment as the interim PM, saying that he had clean, internationally-renowned, scholarly credentials and a hard-working reputation. Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, immediate past president of FPCCI, reiterated FPCCI’s stance that the entire business community had to start a national-level campaign to persuade all political parties to sign a comprehensive, non-political, legally-binding and long-term charter of economy aimed at ensuring continuity in economic policies for the next 15 years.