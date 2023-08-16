Stocks rally on upbeat market sentiment

Stocks closed higher on Tuesday, led by gains in technology and consumer sectors, as investors' buying sentiment was boosted by strong valuations and favorable market conditions, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 141.35 points or 0.29 percent to close at 48,565.75 points. The highest index of the day was 48,794.13 points, while the lowest level of the day was 48,293.03 points.

Traders said investors welcomed the inclusion of 15 local companies in the MSCI Frontier Market index and the government's plan to tackle the circular debt issue.

“Stocks closed higher led by selected scrips across the board on strong valuations,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

However, he added that late session pressure was witnessed due to falling global crude oil prices and concerns over the unresolved power sector circular debt issue, which stood at over Rs2.3 trillion.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 77.71 points or 0.45 percent to close at 17,280.30 points. Traded shares decreased by 117 million shares to 251.692 million shares from 368.334 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs9.038 billion from Rs17.063 billion. Market capitalization expanded to Rs7.250 trillion from Rs7.231 trillion. Out of 340 companies active in the session, 160 closed in green, 155 in red and 25 remained unchanged.

Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the market environment was favorable and there was increased buying interest in the market. The benchmark index gained further 141 points as some star stocks contributed positively to the index performance, he added.

“During the trading hours, SYS, FFC, LUCK, PPL and NESTLE cumulatively contributed +189 points,” he said. On the flip side, he said that OGDC, MCB and LOTCHEM collectively lost 78 points as they saw some profit taking.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan XD, which rose by Rs118 to Rs7,299 per share, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar, which increased by Rs33.70 to Rs483.80 per share. A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Tex., which fell by Rs27.45 to Rs1,050.11 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which decreased by Rs11.75 to Rs1,355.75 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said that in the initial trading session of the week, gains in the market remained limited and stayed below the 49,000 level.

Notably, technology-related stocks, which have been relatively less active in the recent rally, stood out as the top performers. SYS recorded a gain of +4.87 percent, while AIRLINK surged with a notable increase of +7.5 percent.

AIRLINK, in particular, announced plans to initiate the assembly of Xiaomi TVs starting in January. Furthermore, the company is anticipated to enhance mobile phone production, targeting an increase from 300,000 sets per month to 500,000 sets per month by the end of the year.

Having experienced a correction of more than -20 percent from its peak in July, AIRLINK found significant demand at Rs23. Currently, it is in a position to potentially reach Rs30, indicating a positive trend ahead, said the brokerage.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 32.221 million shares which closed higher by 20 paisas to Rs2.36 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 26.238 million shares, which closed higher by 2 paisas to Rs1.22 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Dewan Motors, Pak Petroleum, Oil & Gas Dev., TPL Properties, Summit Bank, Nishat Chun Pow, Lalpir Power and Pak Refinery. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 55.035 million shares from 69.333 million shares.