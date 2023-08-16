Cop martyred in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred a cop in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Tuesday, official sources said. The sources said a Counter-Terrorism Department’s cop identified as Inamullah was going home after performing duty when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him, killing him on the spot in Kohi, Malikdinkhel area.
The accused managed to escape after the crime.
Soon after the incident, the police reached the place and took the body to a hospital for autopsy.
