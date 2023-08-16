Elahi on physical remand till 21st

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday granted physical remand of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to the National Accountability Bureau till August 21 in a case related to bribe in development projects.

As the hearing commenced, the NAB informed the court that four accused had been arrested in this case. The bureau claimed that Elahi violated the law and gave fast track approval for development projects of Rs72 billion. The money was released even before the projects were started.

On the other end, Elahi’s counsel argued that the superior courts were hearing cases against his client’s arrest. He implored the court not to grant physical remand of his client.