Jailer closed to Buzdar suspended for corruption, power abuse

LAHORE: A deputy superintendent of jail, who is considered the right-hand man of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, has been suspended due to several serious allegations, including the alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees in the accounts and medicine bills of the prisoners.

Deputy Superintendent Jail Asad Tariq, who was one of the closed officers of former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, was suspended and proceedings have been initiated against him under the PEDA Act 2006. Highly reliable sources told “Jang” that Asad Tariq, posted in Central Jail Dera Ghazi Khan, belongs to Sultan city of Muzaffargarh district and he was allegedly approved by former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Being an officer, he had also been posted as Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Bahawalpur for three years. Sources said that Deputy Inspector General Prisons (Headquarters) Mian Salik Jalal, who also has the charge of DIG Prisons Multan Region, had been given the responsibility to investigate the allegations of corruption, power abuse and irregularities against Asad Tariq. Sources alleged that the charged had proved against him.

Following the probe report, the Punjab Home Department has suspended Asad Tariq. When contacted, Asad Tariq said that all allegations against him were false and baseless. He said that there were still more inquiries which could be done by another officer. When contacted, DIG Prisons Mian Salik Jalal said that he had conducted a full investigation on the merits of the case in which Deputy Superintendent Asad Tariq was found guilty.