Woman raped in X-ray room of hospital

RAWALPINDI: A divorced woman was raped in an X-Ray room with the assistance of the laboratory technician the previous day.
The Waris Khan police have arrested the alleged rapist by tracing him through CCTV cameras.
The victim had lodged a complaint with the Waris Khan police station saying that she was divorced by her husband some three years back, adding that relations between her and a young man, Faizan, developed when he promised to marry her.
On the day of the occurrence, Faizan asked her to come to the hospital on the Murree Road to discuss their future plan.
She said as she arrived in the hospital he took her to the X-Ray room where another man was already present. She alleged that he took her to a back room and raped her.
