President confers Sitara-i-Imtiaz on industrialist Ikhtiar Baig

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz to renowned leading Industrialist, Chairman Baig Group, former SVP FPCCI and renowned economic columnist Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig on the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The conferment of the award is in recognition of the contribution of Dr Ikhtiar Baig to industry and the national economy.

The president of Yemen had also awarded Dr Ikhtiar Baig the prestigious civil award ‘Order of Merit’ in 2012.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig was conferred “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2009 by the then President of Pakistan. He is author of 10 books on the economy and more than 1000 columns for leading newspapers and appeared in more than 700 TV interviews.