CTO lauds traffic wardens performance on Independence Day

Rawalpindi: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan on Tuesday appreciated the traffic wardens for performing best duties on Independence Day to maintain traffic flow.
According to CTP spokesman, on violation of one wheeling, 25 FIRs were registered whereas 70 motorcycles were impounded in the relevant police stations.
Moreover, CTP issued 678 challan tickets to underage drivers and for not appropriate number plate.
To maintain flow of traffic on the Day, more than 800 traffic police officers and jawans performed their duties.
Although, 34 pickets were established and 6 one-wheeling squads were formed to prevent one-wheeling and speeding.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that best traffic arrangements were made to prevent one-wheeling and hooliganism. Due to organized traffic plan, one-wheeling and fatal road accidents were controlled.
A special traffic plan was chalked out for the convenience of tourists and uninterrupted flow of traffic in Murree, due to which no traffic congestion was reported.
BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred a cop in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Tuesday, official sources...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday granted physical remand of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to the...
LAHORE: A deputy superintendent of jail, who is considered the right-hand man of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman...
RAWALPINDI: A divorced woman was raped in an X-Ray room with the assistance of the laboratory technician the previous...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz to renowned leading Industrialist, Chairman Baig Group,...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is likely to suffer Rs23 million losses if MDCAT isn’t held on its due...