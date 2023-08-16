Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused of possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, Race Course, Taxila, Saddar Wah, and Rawat police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six namely Anwar, Muzamil, Waseem, Asif, Umair, and Jawad, and recovered five 30-bore pistols, a 32 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process. Divisional Superintendents of Police said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.