37 corona cases reported in one week: NIH

Islamabad: Health officials on Tuesday said that 37 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.
As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.43 per cent while no patient was in critical condition.
No death was reported from the coronavirus last week while 8,673 Covid-19 tests were conducted.
Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.He added 90 per cent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.
