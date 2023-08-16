Hike in Wasa bills resented

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Rawalpindi has resented the exorbitant increase in bills delivered by Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to consumers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a senior leader of JI Rawalpindi Syed Arshad Farooq warned that his workers along with other citizens would surround the office of Wasa to register strong protests if the increase in water and sewerage bills is not withdrawn.

He pointed out that Wasa is neither able to meet water shortage in Rawalpindi nor the sewerage system has been improved but rates in bills have been increased by over 500 per cent. “We consider it as yet another brutal act on the part of the Punjab Government and Wasa after an increase in electricity and gas tariffs,” Arshad Farooq who is also JI candidate from PP-17 said.