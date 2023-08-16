Hike in Wasa bills resented

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Rawalpindi has resented the exorbitant increase in bills delivered by Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to consumers.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, a senior leader of JI Rawalpindi Syed Arshad Farooq warned that his workers along with other citizens would surround the office of Wasa to register strong protests if the increase in water and sewerage bills is not withdrawn.
He pointed out that Wasa is neither able to meet water shortage in Rawalpindi nor the sewerage system has been improved but rates in bills have been increased by over 500 per cent. “We consider it as yet another brutal act on the part of the Punjab Government and Wasa after an increase in electricity and gas tariffs,” Arshad Farooq who is also JI candidate from PP-17 said.
BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred a cop in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Tuesday, official sources...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday granted physical remand of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to the...
LAHORE: A deputy superintendent of jail, who is considered the right-hand man of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman...
RAWALPINDI: A divorced woman was raped in an X-Ray room with the assistance of the laboratory technician the previous...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz to renowned leading Industrialist, Chairman Baig Group,...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is likely to suffer Rs23 million losses if MDCAT isn’t held on its due...