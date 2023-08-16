Contempt plea against Ahsan Iqbal dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed a petition on Tuesday that sought to initiate contempt proceedings against PMLN Ahsan Iqbal.

A two-member bench of the apex court, consisting of Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, presided over the hearing of the petition brought forward by Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, who was seeking contempt of court charges against Ahsan Iqbal.

In 2018, the petitioner had approached the Supreme Court with the argument that during a seminar, Ahsan Iqbal had remarked that when judges and generals are respected, politicians should be respected as well.

The petitioner had urged the apex court to initiate contempt proceedings against Ahsan Iqbal for his comments directed at the judiciary.

During the Tuesday hearing, the petitioner appeared before the court via video link from the Karachi Registry and reiterated the same plea. However, the chief justice intervened, advising the petitioner not to deliver a speech before the court.

The chief justice said that Ahsan Iqbal is a person of great decency and learning, suggesting that he might have spoken in the heat of the moment. Meanwhile, the chief justice dismissed the contempt petition against Ahsan Iqbal.