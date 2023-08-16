WB to finance $50m Climate Resilience, Hydromet Services Project

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to initiate a $50 million (Rs14.499 billion) Climate Resilience and Hydromet Services Project to assess the fast-appearing climate changes and access to accurate real-time data heralding future floods, droughts, and disasters on time.

The World Bank (WB) would finance the whole project worth $50 million through a credit facility, a senior official of the Flood Commission of Pakistan told The News.

“Under the project, state-of-the-art 6-8 weather radars and 400 automatic stations would be installed across the country which will help the authorities to assess the intensity of flash floods, rainfalls, and humidity. And to this effect, a system of Quantitative Precipitation Measurement (QPM) would be strengthened and upgraded.”

Besides, an Upper Air Atmosphere System would also be installed in the country which will help in analysing cloud moisture content characteristics at various heights (3000 ft, 5000 ft. 10,000 ft etc.), and that will help in the more precise estimate of expected rainfall and its intensity besides help in aviation.

The radars and automatic weather stations would be installed in far-flung areas wherein the said facilities cannot be manned, but the new art-of-the-state system will provide quality access to the exact info about the impending drought, flash floods, and quantum of rains.

Meteorological and hydrological (hydro met) services are critical to helping any society cope with weather extremes and to adapt to a changing climate. The project would also be a blessing for the agriculture sector, as many essential food staples are hit hard by floods and rains every now and then, putting the livability of some 240 million population of the country. Improved development and delivery of hydro met information services and early warning can make an important contribution to economic activity while also enhancing community resilience to natural hazards. This project will increase weather and climate change adaptation and resilience—better-managing water resources and increasing agriculture.

The finances of the project will be through a credit facility to the government from the World Bank. The bank would provide $18.70 million in the first year, $23.1 million in the second year, $17.28 million in the third year, and $6.752 million in the fourth year.

Pakistan has existing weather radars in Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan, D.I Khan, Mangla, Islamabad, and Mardan. Most of the existing radars are only weather surveillance radars. Only a few have the capability of Quantitative Precipitation Measurement (QPM) with old technology.