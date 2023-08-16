Imran’s nephew handed over to Quetta police

LAHORE: Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has been handed over to the Quetta police, authorities confirmed to Geo News.

Niazi was taken into custody in Abbottabad city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Sunday night, confirmed his father. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Hafeezullah Khan Niazi expressed hope that all the legal requirements will be met and the law will not be violated in this case. It is not known yet in which case Niazi was handed over to the Quetta police.

The police said that Niazi was involved in May 9 riots and attack on sensitive military installations. “Niazi is wanted by the Lahore police for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House (Lahore’s Corps Commander House).” Imran’s nephew is also accused of waving the uniform of security forces during the violent protests, the police said. After fulfilling all the legal processes, a team of Lahore police will depart for Quetta to bring the accused back to Lahore, the police added.