KP govt restricts public servants social media activities

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the participation of government employees in WhatAapp groups and other social media platforms where matters pertaining to politics, sectarianism and “anti-state activities” are discussed, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed all the government employees and civil servants to stay away from such practices.

However, they can share information with the general public on social media platforms about the government initiatives for better governance with the prior approval of the administrative secretary, heads of their respective departments and commissions, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

According to the notification Rule-34(A) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1987, no government servant shall use social media to discuss or share information on issues relating to government business.

However, if dissemination of certain information is required, they could join social media for the purpose with the prior approval of the competent authority, it stated.

The notification pointed out that the competent authority has observed the government and civil servants take part in discussion on social and political issues and even sectarian debate and the alleged anti-state activities on social media platforms including WhatsApp groups.

Moreover, under the rules, no civil/government servants can participate in any media platforms without the permission of the government.

Furthermore, Rules 23, 24, 25, 28 and 29 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1987 bar government servants from expressing views against the ideology and security of Pakistan, the notification said.

These rules also place a bar on government servants from taking part in any public demonstration directed against a government decision or policy, it added.

The Rule-25 of service rules also prevents government servants from documenting, publishing any statement ,making any public utterance, participating in radio broadcast or television programme, or making a statement to express his/her opinion which is capable of embarrassing the federal or provincial government.

Also, Rule-21 specifies that no government servant shall, except in accordance with any special or general order of government, communicate directly or indirectly any official information or the contents of any official document to a government servant not authorized to receive it, or to a non-official person, or to the press, the notification further stated.

The officials concerned were also asked to circulate the notification among all civil servants/government employees for compliance in letter and spirit.