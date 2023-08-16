HRCP condemns journalist’s murder

LAHORE: The HRCP has condemned the recent murder of Sukkur-based journalist Jan Mohammed Mahar.
“We demand an immediate and transparent inquiry into the incident and the perpetrators brought to book. The HRCP stands in solidarity with the journalists community and expresses sympathy with Mahar’s family and friends,” said a statement issued here on Tuesday.
BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred a cop in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Tuesday, official sources...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday granted physical remand of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to the...
LAHORE: A deputy superintendent of jail, who is considered the right-hand man of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman...
RAWALPINDI: A divorced woman was raped in an X-Ray room with the assistance of the laboratory technician the previous...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz to renowned leading Industrialist, Chairman Baig Group,...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is likely to suffer Rs23 million losses if MDCAT isn’t held on its due...