Dr Ziaul Islam appointed MTI policy board chairman

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Medical College (KMC) Principal Prof Dr Ziaul Islam has been appointed as chairman of the MTI policy board for a period of three years.

The caretaker government had removed some members of the policy board, including its long serving chairman and architect of the health reforms in KP, Dr Nausherwan Burki, and appointed three retired doctors, Prof Dr Ziaul Islam, Prof Dr Hafizullah and Prof Dr Azar Rasheed as new members of the policy board. Prof Ziaul Islam has along service experience in the medical profession.