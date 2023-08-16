Sugar mill’s GM held for not paying farmers’ dues

LAHORE: The general manager of a sugar mill has been arrested for the default of Rs30 crore in payments owed to farmers for their sugarcane produce.

As per an official statement from the provincial government, Punjab Cane Commissioner Abdul Rauf and Jhang Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi convened a meeting of the Sugar Cane Monitoring and Purchase Committee in Jhang on Tuesday. The meeting included district officials, farmer leaders, and representatives from sugar mills.

During the meeting, the District Officer of Industries, Mateen Asghar, provided an overview of the outstanding payments owed to farmers by the sugar mills for their sugarcane deliveries. In light of this situation, Rana Mubasher, the general manager of sugar mills owned by a former federal minister was reportedly arrested. The reason for the arrest was the mills’ failure to pay a sum of Rs30 crore to sugarcane growers.

The cane commissioner, addressing the gathering, issued directives to the mill owners for immediate settlement of payments owed to sugarcane farmers.

He stressed that any exploitation of sugarcane farmers would not be tolerated and stressed that ensuring the recovery of these dues is a top priority. He assured the farmer leaders present at the meeting that all remaining payments would be promptly disbursed. He said appropriate action will be taken against sugar mill owners who fail to fulfil their payment obligations.