LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed has issued directives for retrieving state land from squatters. A meeting was held in the committee room, which was chaired by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed here Tuesday. The gathering saw the attendance of distinguished officers from Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Directorate of Land Records (DLR), and other relevant officials. During the meeting, Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed reviewed the state land management system under the Directorate of Land Records (DLR). He issued a series of directives aimed at streamlining processes and ensuring transparency. The foremost among these directives was a clear instruction to retrieve government land from squatters. SMBR emphasised the zero-tolerance towards corruption and nepotism within the land acquisition system.
In a bid to enhance efficiency, he mandated the swift dissemination of all rules and regulations related to land acquisition management to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs). He urged the timely registration of those areas that are yet to complete their online registration, underlining the urgency of this task.
