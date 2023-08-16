Calligraphy works on display

Lahore: The Lahore Arts Council’s Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts opened an exhibition of calligraphy of its students who learnt the art in a three-month workshop conducted here.
In its latest quarterly endeavour, Alhamra proudly presents the Alhamra Young Calligrapher’ exhibition, an ensemble of creative expressions crafted by gifted young talents. There are over 200 captivating works by 70 artists. The exhibition is on until Friday. The exhibition was inaugurated by Nayyar Ali Dada. Alhamra's Executive Director Saleem Sagar and calligrapher Irfan Ahmed Khan accompanied him.
