PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Asif has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Syeda Ayisha Rizvi in the subject of Islamic Studies, Sadaf Iftikhar in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Sabiha Zafar in the subject of Education, Hira Ijaz in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy) and Amna Bibi in the subject of Education.
PU MA/MSc exams from 31st: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued date sheets for MA/MSc, Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2023. The examinations will start from August 31, 2023.
BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred a cop in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Tuesday, official sources...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday granted physical remand of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to the...
LAHORE: A deputy superintendent of jail, who is considered the right-hand man of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman...
RAWALPINDI: A divorced woman was raped in an X-Ray room with the assistance of the laboratory technician the previous...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz to renowned leading Industrialist, Chairman Baig Group,...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is likely to suffer Rs23 million losses if MDCAT isn’t held on its due...