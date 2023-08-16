PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Asif has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Syeda Ayisha Rizvi in the subject of Islamic Studies, Sadaf Iftikhar in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Sabiha Zafar in the subject of Education, Hira Ijaz in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy) and Amna Bibi in the subject of Education.

PU MA/MSc exams from 31st: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued date sheets for MA/MSc, Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2023. The examinations will start from August 31, 2023.