Rickshaw driver tortured by transgender dies

LAHORE: A rickshaw driver who was allegedly tortured by a transgender in Wahdat Colony died on Tuesday.
The victim identified as Ghulam Shabbir was driving a rickshaw when the suspect Adnan alias Alia arrived, asked for alms from the passengers and passed funny remarks. The rickshaw driver stopped him. They exchanged harsh words on which the suspect started torturing the victim. He received injuries and died. Police registered a case and arrested the
suspect.
Three held for carrying firearms: Sattukatla police have arrested three suspects for carrying illegal firearms.
The arrested suspects were identified as Nasir, Liaqat and Bashir. Police recovered one riffle, two pistols and bullets from their custody. In another incident, Sherakot police arrested a kite-seller. The arrested suspect was identified as Bilal alias Bilu. Police recovered 1,050 kites from his possession.
Meanwhile, Batapur Police arrested a suspect for resorting to firing in the air. The arrested suspect was identified as Azhar. Police also recovered two riffles, pistol and bullets from him and registered a case against him.
Hit to death: A 25-year-old unidentified man died in a road accident in the Badami Bagh area. The victim was trying to cross the road when a speeding car hit him. He fell down, received injuries and died. His body was moved to morgue.
commits suicide: A 26-year-old man committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in the Sabzazar area. The victim identified as Sami Ullah was reportedly frustrated because of his poor domestic conditions.
accidents: Around 17 people died, whereas 1,773 were injured in 1,659 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
