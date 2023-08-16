25 members for BOI notified

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has undertaken a comprehensive reformation of the Board of Investment (BOI), assembling a 25-member board wherein majority of seats are allocated to the private sector. The prime minister would serve as the board’s president.

The board members will comprise federal ministers overseeing finance, commerce, foreign affairs, industries, energy, and information technology, alongside the central bank governor and head of the tax authority.

The private sector representation will feature distinguished entrepreneurs and business figures from a range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, banking, fintech, and law.

Thirteen private sector members will sit on the board, complemented by an additional dozen from the public sector.

The private sector cohort boasts notable names, including Faisal Jawad of Din Group, Muhammad Imran Masood of Integrators (Pvt) Ltd, Asad Saleem Rehman from Saleem Group of Industries, Khalid Mehmood, CEO of Getz Pharma Pvt. Ltd, and Syed Muhammad Talib Rizvi, who serves as Executive director and COO of Banking and Fintech.

Additionally, the private sector members include Muhammad Yawar Irfan Khan, who chairs the Irfan Group of Companies, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Anjum, the head of S.M Group of Industries, and Engr. Harris Naeem, CEO of HTMA (Pvt) Ltd. Among the private sector appointees are Syed Hasnain Ibrahim Kazmi, a Supreme Court of Pakistan advocate, and Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid from Awais Khalid & Associates.

Notably, Ayla Majid, founder, and CEO of Planetive Pakistan, assumes her role as a BoI board member after completing her tenure as the chairperson of GHPL board.

Additionally, Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership projects, has been designated as a private-sector member on the BoI board.