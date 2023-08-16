President returns 13 bills to parliament

ISLAMABAD: As many as 13 bills passed by both houses of parliament in the previous government could not become law as President Arif Alvi has sent them back without signing.

According to sources, out of the 13 bills returned, 7 were passed in the National Assembly while 6 from Senate and some bills were passed in the joint session.

The bills returned by the president include the Islamabad Code of Criminal Procedure Amendment Bill.

This deals with empowering the police to arrest anyone without a warrant. The president also sent back the National Skills University Amendment Bill without his signature. The Import Export Amendment Bill was also sent back without the approval of the president. He also sent back the Higher Education Commission Amendment bill and the Federal Public Service Commission Amendment bill.

Alvi also returned the Federal Urdu University Amendment bill along with the NFC Institute Multan Amendment bill.

The president sent back the National Commission for Human Development Amendment Bill as well as the National Institute of Technology bill, the Pakistan Institute of Management Sciences and Technology bill and the bill for the protection of journalists and media professionals.

The president also returned the Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration Bill alongside the Horizon University bill.

According to the National Assembly sources, now the speaker and chairman will decide whether to put the bills on the agenda of next parliament.