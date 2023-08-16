Justice Baqar to be sworn in as caretaker Sindh CM tomorrow

KARACHI: The oath-taking ceremony of the caretaker Sindh chief minister-designate, Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar, will be held on Thursday evening at the Governor House.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori will administer the oath. Earlier, the oath-taking ceremony was going to be held on Wednesday (today).

Meanwhile, Justice Baqar said that neither vengeance nor accountability would be on his agenda as he was going to assume the office of the provincial chief executive with the agenda of establishing the rule of law and the constitution in the province.

Speaking informally to media persons on Tuesday a day after he was nominated for the post of caretaker CM, the former Supreme Court judge said holding transparent and fair polls in the province was going to be included among his top priorities in the province.

He said he would make sure that whatever assistance was required by the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding free and fair polls would be provided by the provincial government.

He said the ECP, instead of the caretaker administration in the country, was the ultimate authority to decide the timing of the general elections in the country.

Baqar said that he would include such people in his caretaker cabinet who possessed the eligibility and qualification to hold public office.

He said the governance had to be improved in the province for resolving serious issues persisting in Karachi. He said holding a public office was a big responsibility and he would try his best to discharge his duties as the caretaker provincial chief executive for fulfilling the people’s trust.

He told media persons that there were institutions available in the country for accountability and it was not the responsibility of a caretaker administration. He, however, made it clear that corrupt practices wouldn’t be allowed in the governance affairs of the province.