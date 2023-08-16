Karachi residents brace for jolt as govt to impose Rs1.52 per unit surcharge

ISLAMABAD: Residents of Karachi may soon experience another powerful jolt as the government may impose an additional surcharge of Rs1.52 per unit on electricity bills to collect an amount of Rs24.5 billion from Karachiites in 12 months.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) held a public hearing on Tuesday to deliberate on the federal government’s request to implement a consumer-end tariff recommendation for K-Electric.

During the hearing, it was revealed that a decision on quarterly adjustments was made in May 2019, but its implementation was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While other distribution companies implemented the quarterly adjustment.

Officials disclosed that the end user tariff stood at Rs32 per unit, allowing a 10 percent margin for imposing surcharges. The Power Division authorities mentioned that Nepra proposed two approaches to recover the amount from consumers: through a subsidy or by imposing a surcharge. Hence, the Power Division has put forth a proposal to raise the tariff by imposing a surcharge of Rs1.52 per unit.

The power regulator also queried whether the government’s intent was to recoup the prudent cost of electricity from consumers. The authorities discussed that revenue collection through power surcharges could contribute to public sector projects and fulfil governmental financial commitments. Nepra, however, expressed reservations about the strength of the government’s case for imposing the surcharge.

The government’s appeal to impose this surcharge on electricity consumers for the recovery of over Rs24 billion from Karachi consumers was presented. Nepra officials clarified that the request pertained to the recovery in the form of a surcharge for K-Electric, and this surcharge would cover the three-year-old collection. Nepra raised the question why these aged receipts were not requested earlier. The involvement of K-Electric and ongoing legal proceedings contributed to the delay, stated the Power Division officials.

According to officials, the government chose to provide a subsidy instead of transferring the full burden to consumers. The federal government agreed to absorb Rs250 billion in the form of a subsidy, with reduced burden of Rs25 billion to be borne by electricity consumers, officials said.

While labelled as a quarterly adjustment, Nepra Member Rafiq Shaikh questioned the use of the term “surcharge.” Power Division officials explained that there were legal complexities in recovering the amount retroactively and thus, they opted for the term “power surcharge.”

The debate also extended to the inclusion of Lifeline users in the proposed increase. Shaikh said that in this application, an increase has also been added to Lifeline users, but Power Ministry officials clarified that the hike would not impact them.

The conversation expanded to encompass the collection of substantial taxes, including income tax, through electricity bills. Nepra took notice of this issue and decided to convene a separate session dedicated to the collection of taxes from electricity consumers. Notices will be issued to all participants prior to the session, Nepra officials said.

Power Division officials emphasized that they do not directly collect taxes as the responsibility lies with the Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). They suggested involving these entities in a comprehensive discussion on the matter. Stressing that tax collection adheres to established rules, Power Division officials added that the Income Tax Act specifies the amount of tax to be collected from users. Nepra directed the submission of details regarding tax collection from electricity consumers and announced plans for a separate session dedicated to the matter.

Nepra concluded its hearing by reserving its decision on the additional surcharge, indicating that it will issue a ruling after reviewing the available data. If approved, K-Electric consumers could face a burden of Rs24.5 billion. Nepra will communicate its decision to the federal government, and the surcharge will be implemented for K-Electric users following notification.