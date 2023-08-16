US has never asked Pakistan to leave CPEC regime: Masood Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said the United States has never asked Pakistan to leave the regime of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In an interview to a private TV channel, he said the US had never objected to Pakistan-China relations.

Khan said the CPEC regime had been launched at a time when other countries had been reluctant to join such an arrangement of bilateral ties with China.

He claimed that weapons worth $7 billion left behind by the American forces were now being used against Pakistan. He said terrorist groups based in Afghanistan were not only problematic for Pakistan but the issue was also equally concerning for the US.

“Today Pakistan is coming under attack and tomorrow its neighbours could meet the same fate. Proscribed organisations, including Daesh and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have got hold of the latest weapons,” said the Pakistani ambassador.

He said talks had been continuing with the US for getting the latest weapons for combating terrorists equipped with modern arms.

“The US has agreed to give the latest weapons and communication gadgets to Pakistan. We have informed America that there is a need to enhance the capacity of Pakistani forces in their fight against the terrorists.”

Khan said the US was under an obligation to resolve the Kashmir issue. He recalled that former US presidents in the past had performed a mediatory role in the United Nations for resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan was ready to hold talks on all bilateral issues, including the Kashmir problem, and the US should play a role to persuade India in this regard.

Talking about the recent accord between Pakistan and the IMF, the diplomat said the US had helped out Pakistan in testing times in this regard.

He said the US had helped Pakistan a lot during the recent economic crisis. He said the US had not just come to the rescue of Pakistan, but it also asked the UK, France, Germany, Japan and other developed countries to help out the flood-hit country.