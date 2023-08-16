Rabbani raises alarm over ‘ECP silence’

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday raised the question of grave silence of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with regard to the dates of general elections.

Rabbani said that it is now six days since the National Assembly was dissolved and the clock is ticking on the constitutional requirement under Article 224, Constitution, 1973, for holding elections within 90 days.

“It is uncanny that the ECP has issued no comprehensive statement with reference to or dealing with the holding of general elections,” he said in a statement on Tuesday while raising his concerns over the silence of ECP on its constitutional duty to announce the date for general elections in 90-days.

Rabbani said the ECP should immediately and categorically state the time required by it, for the delimitation of constituencies after the digital census. He said the ECP should not take this as a routine matter nor should it keep the precedence of Punjab and KP assemblies before it. Rabbani said any delay in the holding of general elections, within the constitutional period, will have serious consequences for the Federation and such consequences shall rest on the shoulders of ECP, should it not act immediately to fulfil its constitutional mandate.