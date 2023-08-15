 
Tuesday August 15, 2023
Peshawar

Police post attacked

By Bureau report
August 15, 2023

PESHAWAR: Unidentified terrorists attacked the Chora Police Post in the Khyber district with automatic weapons on Monday. Reports said the cops offered resistance and repulsed the attack. A policeman, Masood, was, however, injured in the attack.