PDMA celebrates 76th I-Day with enthusiasm

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day with enthusiasm and zeal.A press release said the entire PDMA staff attended the celebrations.

Guided by the chief secretary and led by the secretary of Relief and the Director General of PDMA, the activities unfolded on August 13 and 14.

The PDMA Headquarters, adorned with lights and flags, presented a midnight fireworks spectacle on August 13, instilling a sense of pride and unity.On August 14 morning, a flag-hoisting ceremony, led by Director General PDMA Janat Gul Afridi, symbolised the nation’s unwavering commitment to freedom.