Jeep rally concludes after traversing through 3 districts

PESHAWAR: The two-day thrilling jeep rally concluded in Dera Ismail Khan after traversing through North Waziristan and South Waziristan to celebrate the 76th Independence Day.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the respective district administrations of North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan had jointly organised the spectacular event, said a press release on Monday.

The rally began from Peshawar Sports Complex in Peshawar on August 13 and reached the designated points after traversing through North Waziristan and South Waziristan and culminated in Dera Ismail Khan. It concluded after featuring an exhilarating race on a seven-kilometer track at Gomal Zam Dam.

Over 50 4x4 jeeps and bikers from across the country participated in the rally, which was part of the Independence Day celebrations and promoting tourism in the merged districts. There were three distinct categories, including Category A that comprised race jeeps, Category B vehicles with engine capacities of 2,000 cc and above, and Category C had zero to 2,000 cc vehicles.

KPCTA Director General Barkatullah Marwat later gave away prizes and shields to the participants of the rally.In Category A, Umar Khayam clinched first prize while Inamullah Sikndari and Basit won second and third prizes in the same category.

Rizwan Mashtandi was given first prize while Tahir Suliman got second prize followed by Idrees Quraishi, who received third prize in Category B.

In Category C, the first prize was awarded to Zafar Baloch, the second to Beru Mazari and the third prize went to Jamil Hamdani .

In the biker category, Saqib Shah received the first prize, Abu Bakar second prize while Hameed was given the third prize.