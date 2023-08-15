Naqvi installs largest flag

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid foundation stone of installing the largest national flag at Liberty Chowk here on Monday.

The flag will be erected at Liberty Square. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Liberty Chowk where Secretary Construction and Communications gave him a briefing.The government will not spend a single penny in installing the national flag, said Mohsin Naqvi and added that the project to install the flag will be funded by the private sector.