Tampering with import documents: Customs clearing agents offices sealed at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials on Monday conducted raids and arrested a clearing agent and sealed offices of four others for their alleged involvement in tampering with the documents of import goods that caused a loss of millions of rupees to the exchequer.

Deputy Collector Customs Appraisement, Hammad Ahmed said raids were conducted in the Torkham Bazaar on the orders of civil magistrate after registration of a first information report against the accused agents for forging the papers of imported goods.

He said the arrested agent was identified as Shahjehan, adding computers and other relevant documents were taken into custody and the offices sealed.