Tampering with import documents: Customs clearing agents offices sealed at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials on Monday conducted raids and arrested a clearing agent and sealed offices of four others for their alleged involvement in tampering with the documents of import goods that caused a loss of millions of rupees to the exchequer.
Deputy Collector Customs Appraisement, Hammad Ahmed said raids were conducted in the Torkham Bazaar on the orders of civil magistrate after registration of a first information report against the accused agents for forging the papers of imported goods.
He said the arrested agent was identified as Shahjehan, adding computers and other relevant documents were taken into custody and the offices sealed.
The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has been waging terrorist attacks within Pakistan while operating from sanctuaries in...
JAMRUD: Several workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were booked on Monday on the charges of trying to sabotage an...
PESHAWAR: Unidentified terrorists attacked the Chora Police Post in the Khyber district with automatic weapons on...
PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day...
PESHAWAR: The two-day thrilling jeep rally concluded in Dera Ismail Khan after traversing through North Waziristan and...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid foundation stone of installing the largest national flag at Liberty...