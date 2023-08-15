Universities and colleges arrange events across KP

PESHAWAR: The educational institutions organized events in all districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including merged areas, to mark the 76th Independence Day.

A total of 34 universities and 375 colleges took part in the events which were hosted in accordance with the directives of the Higher Education Secretary, Anila Mahfooz Durani, said an official communication.

The festivities encompassed a range of activities, including flag hoisting, live performances featuring national songs and speeches, Pakistan-themed dramas and tableaus.

Under the supervision of the Directorate of Higher Education and the Directorate of Commerce Education, the buildings of colleges were adorned with national flags and decorative lights.

Speaking at one such programme, Higher Education Secretary Anila Mahfooz Durani talked of the sacrifices offerd by the armed forces and other institutions in upholding and safeguarding this freedom.

She urged the students to play a role in transforming this freedom into prosperity andprogress and to contribute to enhance the country’s prestige at global level.

The secretary praised the efforts of universities and colleges administrative staff for efficiently organizing events throughout the province in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with Ayesha Foundation organized an event at the Special Education Complex Hayatabad Peshawar.

Secretary Social Welfare Department Ziaul Haq was the chief guest while Director Special Education Complex Said Ali Bakhsh, Deputy Director Muhammad Rozwan, Chairperson of Aysha Foundation, Taiba Batool, Rubina Sarwar Khan of Umeed Special School, Zile Huma and Waseem of ARDP and others were there as well.The special children presented different tableaus and sang national songs.