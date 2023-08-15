76th Independence Day celebrated in KP with enthusiasm

PESHAWAR: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where various functions and events were held to mark the festive occasion.

A colourful ceremony was organised at the Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar in connection with the independence day.

KMU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Nazli was the chief guest. Director Academics Dr Zille Huma, President of KMU Welfare Society Dr Mujibur Rahman, faculty, admin staff and students were present.

The event started with the unfurling of the national flag on the lawn of the university. A salute was presented to the flag by the security guards of the university.

Apart from speech competitions, documentaries, skits, and national songs were presented at the event. Quiz competitions were organised for the children.

Similarly, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held on the premises of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as part of the independence day celebrations.

SCCI acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi hoisted the national flag during the ceremony, which was attended by the members of the business community.

Great enthusiasm was demonstrated by the participants, who congratulated the nation on the occasion of the independence day.

The participants also expressed solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir and prayed for integrity, solidarity and durable peace of the country, especially economic stability.

They said August 14 reminded us about the commitment to work for economic development, stability and peace and prosperity of the motherland.

MARDAN: The day was celebrated in the Mardan region with enthusiasm. The main event was held at the Pakhtunkhwa House, Mardan, where the district administration arranged a flag-hoisting ceremony to celebrate the independence day.

Maradan Commissioner Yousaf Rahim, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Sulaiman, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rahman, Mayor Himayatullah Mayar, District Police Officer Najeebur Rahman, officers of various government departments, dignitaries, media representatives and students participated in the event.

Six position holders of declamation competitions from the platform of Reading Club showcased their talent at the event. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rehman congratulated the nation on independence day and said that the spirit of the Pakistani nation was worthy of appreciation who protected their freedom under difficult circumstances. Later shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.

SWABI: The independence day was observed with great enthusiasm in the Swabi district.

A colourful function was organised at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. GIK Institute Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid was chief guest.

Deans, heads of departments, faculty members, and other staff members attended the ceremony.

Prof Fazal Khalid said that the GIK Institute was playing its role in the economic development of the country by imparting contemporary education to 7,500 students. Various other functions were also held in the district to celebrate the independence day.

MANSEHRA: Various events were organised in the district . A function took place at the Mansehra Press Club.

Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao, District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi, and representatives of various trade unions and members of the journalist community attended it.

They prayed for the solidarity and progress of the motherland and vowed to work for its development.

HARIPUR: Like other parts of the province, the 76th Independence Day was observed across the district.

The flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at the offices of the deputy commissioner, Tehsil Municipal Administrations, District Bar Association and educational institutions, including University of Haripur.

The officials of district administration, Education Department, lawyers and members of civil society, students of different colleges and schools participated in the ceremonies to mark the independence day.

The Tehsil Municipal Administration, Haripur, organized a declamation contest, cycle race and comedy show.

Fireworks were also part of the Independence Day celebrations. A marathon race and cultural programmes were also held.

TIMERGARA: A number of ceremonies were held in Lower Dir district to commemorate the independence day.

The Local Government and Rural Development Department Lower Dir arranged a function at Adenzai tehsil to celebrate the independence of the motherland with enthusiasm.

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Marwat and other officials also planted saplings as part of a special plantation drive on independence day.

SHANGLA: Various functions were held at the government and private schools in the district to celebrate the independence day. The main function was organised at the Government Centennial Model High School, Alpuri. A walk was also held.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad, additional deputy commissioner and other officials attended the function, where the national flag was hoisted and national songs were presented by the schoolchildren.

NOWSHERA: An event was held at the Government Postgraduate College here to celebrate the independence day.

Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi was the chief guest at the event, where the national flag was hoisted. The police jawans presented a salute to the flag while the students presented patriotic songs and delivered speeches highlighting the struggle for achieving independence.

HANGU: Various functions were held at Hangu and Orakzai districts in connection with the independence day.

The main event was held at the office of the deputy commissioner Hangu, where the flag-hoisting ceremony took place.

In Hangu, the government offices and other state buildings were illuminated with strings of colourful lights, which gave an eye-catching view during the night.

The boy and girl students also participated in the functions and gave speeches besides presenting national songs.

A ceremony was also organized at the police training college, Hangu. A smartly turned out contingent of the police presented a salute to the national flag.

WANA: A cake-cutting ceremony was held in Wana, Lower South Waziristan, to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with national spirit.

Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan, District Police Officer Farmanullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashmir Khan and Assistant Commissioner Wana Yasir Salman Kundi, teachers, tribal elders and students participated in the event at the Government High School, Wana. The officials planted saplings to celebrate Independence Day.

JAMRUD: The people in Khyber tribal district also celebrated the independence day with pomp and show.

Colourful events were held to mark the day. Fireworks were also part of the celebrations. Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Amir Zeb and Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Naseer Abbas, Additional Assistant Commissioner Bara Amil Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer Jamrud Syed Noorullah, Tehsildar Asif, Station House Officer Jamrud Police Station Shamshad attended the flag-hosting ceremony.

The officials of the district administration and Rescue 1122 organised a rally to mark the

occasion. Similar events were also held in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the merged districts.