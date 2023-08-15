Sacrifices of heroes should be remembered

Islamabad:The nation should always remember the struggle and sacrifices of our heroes on every Independence Day, as it is an unforgettable day in the history of nations, and every nation celebrates their national day with fervor and enthusiasm.

In our country, we always celebrate 14 August with zeal and passion and this day should be celebrated with the promise that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the security and stability of our country. These views were expressed by Dr. Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan, Senior Vice President of Sardar Group, while talking to a group of business community on the occasion of Independence Day event.

He said that we should all play our role for the stability, security and development of the country. He said that while sticking to our own political ideas, we have to make sure that no step of ours weakens our dear country.

He said that while the nation is currently praying for the stability of the country, there, the entire nation should renew its commitment that we stood, are standing and will continue to stand by the side of the Pakistan Army. Because the army is the only guarantee of the stability of Pakistan and especially in the current situation it is more important to stand with the armed foreces. Dr. Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan said that the army is not only protecting the ideological and geographical borders of the country, but also supporting for the uplift of the national economy. Therefore, on August 14, along with renewing the pledge with our dear motherland, Pakistan, we should also pledge that we stand with our armed forces.