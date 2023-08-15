BISE marks I-Day

Rawalpindi:Under the auspices of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi, the 76th Independence Day ceremony was held.

The Board Complex was adorned with electric lights, and the national flag was hoisted, adding to the festive atmosphere. On the morning of August 14th, a significant Independence Day celebration took place at the Board Complex, where Chairman of the Board, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Controller of Examinations Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, Board Secretary Professor Asif Hussain, and other board officials and employees participated.

The Chairman of the Board raised the flag and the national anthem was sung. Addressing the event, Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan expressed pride in celebrating this historic day and highlighted the nation's struggle for independence and geographical integrity.

At the end of the ceremony, the Chairman of the Board, Controller of Examinations, and Board Secretary planted a tree in the Board Complex, and sweets were distributed among officials and employees to celebrate Independence Day joyfully.