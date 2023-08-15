14th August celebrated

Islamabad:The event of Independence Day celebrations was organised at Islamabad College for Girls ICG, F-6/2 here on Monday.

Deputy Director General FDE Tanvir Ahmed was the chief guest. Director Admin Javed Iqbal Mirza, Director Academics and Quality Assurance Riffat Jabeen and Deputy Secretary Ministry of Education Hameed Khan Niazi also graced the occasion with their presence.

Principal College Prof Sabah Faisal welcomed the worthy guests along with the faculty members and students. The national flag was hoisted at, and the national anthem was played, followed by the event in the college auditorium. The students expressed love for their homeland through Urdu and English speeches, national songs, tableau, English skits, and a beautiful cultural medley.

Little kids of junior section participate wearing colourful dresses representing all provinces of country Moreover, Independence Day themed cake was cut by guests and students. Speakers, while addressing the audience, expressed their views about sacrifices and struggle of our fore fathers and leaders of war of Independence. The freedom of Pakistan means that we all have to contribute to its development so that we can face the challenges of the 21st century.