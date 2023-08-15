Residents of twin cities celebrate Independence Day

Rawalpindi:The residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and celebrated 76th Independence Day with full zeal and fervour on Monday.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held in Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Officer where Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir was the guest of honour. Another flag hoisting ceremony was held here in Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf was the guest of honour. Similarly, several other flag hoisting ceremonies were held in different government and private organisations on the occasion.

The day began with prayers in the mosque for the development and prosperity of our country. The Cathedral and Protestant Dean Pastor also celebrated Independence Day with peaceful manner and said that on Independence Day, children from the Sunday Choir would sing songs and perform tableaus in the church, while special prayers would be offered for the national security of Pakistan.

Fireworks here at Lal Haveli and Fawara Chowk were the centre point of attraction for public. Particularly families along with children and women enjoyed a lot to see fireworks and clapped on the occasion. The local administration, arranged several musical programs in regard of Independence Day. The top singers performed very well on the occasion. The Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) also arranged ‘Lucky Irani Circus’ for families here at Liaquat Bagh.

National flag has been hoisted on the roofs of different public and private buildings in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Many buildings have also been decorated with colourful lights. The citizens celebrating in their own small ways by decorating their homes, shops, and vehicles with the Pakistani flag to exhibit their patriotism. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day and organized a flag hoisting ceremony at RDA office.

RDA office, Murree Road from Chandni Chowk to Faizabad and Airport Road, markets, plazas, and several buildings were decorated beautifully with green national flags, buntings, and paintings and also illuminated with colourful lights. The DG also visited the camp office set up by RDA on Murree Road and checked the work done by the authority to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner. Traditional horse dance and drum (dhool) performances were also organized at RDA main office and the Camp office on Murree Road.

The DG on the occasion said “Our forefathers achieved freedom by making countless sacrifices and facing numerous difficulties.” He also congratulated the citizens on Independence Day.

The DG said, “Today is very important day for us and while celebrating the Independence Day, we should remember the sacrifices of the elders especially Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who gave us Pakistan and succeeded to make a country for the nation.” “If Quaid-e-Azam had not fought for Pakistan, this country would not have existed today,” he said adding, “We are happy to celebrate the Independence Day but, we should also remember our leaders and their struggle.” The DG said, “We should always support the Armed Forces of Pakistan. Today we are living with honour and dignity because of the endless sacrifices of the Armed Forces.” He said, "The Pakistan Army is always ready to tackle all kinds of threats and situations.”

“Whatever responsibilities were assigned to the Pakistan Army, it performed very well and earned the trust of the nation while maintaining its reputation,” he added.

The DG further said, “The nation must remember that the Army has ensured the security of the motherland while rendering the sacrifices of their lives.” The citizens should celebrate the Independence Day, be happy and pray to Allah Almighty to keep this country safe, stable and prosperous, he said and expressed the hope that the country would soon overcome all the difficulties and move on the path of prosperity.

On the occasion, special prayers were also offered for the peace and development of the country and nation. The RDA spokesperson informed that 76th Independence Day was celebrated in RDA with traditional zeal and fervour. RDA and WASA officers and relevant officials participated the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi organized ceremony to mark the occasion of 76th Independence Day at the Central Rescue Station. The national flags were hoisted at all Rescue Stations across the Rawalpindi district. District Emergency Officer Engineer Sibghatullah, Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Hamza Ali Khan, Rescue 1122 personnel, volunteers, and individuals from various walks of life participated.

District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Sibghatullah emphasised that collective dedication is essential to secure the safety and prosperity of the country. He emphasised the importance of adhering to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam: Unity, Faith, and Discipline. The District Emergency Officer highlighted that Pakistan was established through the countless sacrifices made by our ancestors.

Meanwhile, Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan Post were celebrated with enthusiasm across the country including the twin cities. All the GPOs including Rawalpindi and Islamabad were beautifully decorated with electric appliances. Organized by managemen and employees organizations NOPE and APCO, flag hoisting ceremonies were held at more than two hundred locations. Deputy Director General Ihsanullah was the chief guest at the flag hoisting ceremony at Rawalpindi GPO. Chief Postmaster Ayesha Komal and a large number of other officers and employees participated the event. After unfurling the flag, the national anthem was read and the cake was cut. The chief guest said in his address that Pakistan came into existence after the unprecedented sacrifices of the ancestors. Now we all have to work hard to get our country to a dignified place, beyond our prejudices. He welcomed the full participation of the employees in the Independence celebration and expressed the expectation that the same spirit would be shown for the significant development of Pakistan Post.