Solo exhibition of Azmat Ali enthrals audience at PNCA

Islamabad:Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a momentous solo exhibition by the esteemed artist Ali Azmat, marking the 76th anniversary of Pakistan's independence. The exhibition, which featured an exquisite collection of paintings and drawings, was inaugurated by President Arif Alvi and his wife, Begum Samina Arif Alvi. The event was held in collaboration with ForArtSake, curated by Amna I Pataudi and Dr. Rahat Naveed Masood.

Ali Azmat's mesmerising artworks cast a vibrant spell on visitors, adding a burst of colour and aesthetic brilliance to Pakistan's cultural landscape. His pieces transcend mere visuals, capturing the nation's intricate political tapestry with remarkable clarity and insight. Walking through the gallery, attendees witnessed Ali Azmat's masterful portrayal of Quaid-e-Azam's expressions, capturing his moods and thoughts with captivating strokes.

The President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, highlighted the exhibition's significance, stating, "While we can be proud of the achievements we've made as a nation, I do feel that there are some areas where we could do better." Ali Azmat's artwork resonates with this sentiment, offering a thoughtful exploration of historical, spiritual, and contemporary themes.

Ali Azmat, known for his diverse use of mediums and techniques, including oil, watercolour, acrylic, collage, and mixed media, commented during the opening ceremony, "The affection displayed in these paintings not only expresses my love for our leader, but also serves as a humble effort to keep this love alive in the hearts of future generations."

The exhibition, hosted at PNCA's National Art Gallery, will be open for public viewing until August 20th, 2023. This event is a testament to PNCA's unwavering dedication to promoting art and culture within Pakistan, aligning with the spirit of the nation's Independence Day celebrations. The event drew a diverse audience, including artists, students, VIPs, government officials, and media representatives, all eager to experience the fusion of tradition and contemporary expression.