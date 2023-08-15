Tourists urged to abide by traffic rules to avoid congestion in Murree

Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has urged the tourists to strictly abide by traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion and untoward incidents in Murree.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner during a visit on Sunday night reviewed the traffic situation in Murree and visited various roads to observe the traffic load. He also issued necessary instructions to the authorities concerned to regulate traffic. Traffic was normal on Jhika Gali, Lower Topa and Guldana Road but, there was heavy traffic load at GPO Chowk and Kashmir Point due to Independence Day celebrations.

The Commissioner was informed that traffic was being diverted to other routes by installing diversions at Toll Plaza and Satra Meel. Entry of more vehicles in Murree had been stopped on Sunday night as over 14,000 vehicles were present in Murree. Traffic police and administration were working hard to control heavy traffic load, he added.

The spokesman said that a comprehensive security and traffic plan had been devised by Rawalpindi District Police for Independence Day that includes the deployment of more than 800 personnel during the night of August 13 and 14 as well as the establishment of several checkpoints to control one-wheeling in Murree. The district and traffic police were implementing special security and traffic plan for Murree to facilitate the tourists coming to the hill station to celebrate Independence Day. He said, depending upon the crowd and parking situation, the entry of vehicles would be restricted in Murree. Special police squads had been formed to prevent one-wheeling and maintain traffic in Murree, he said.