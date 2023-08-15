Bike lifting gang busted

Islamabad: The Industrial Area and Koral police stations have arrested two wanted members of bike lifter gangs involved in numerous bike theft activities and recovered 12 stolen motorbikes worth one million rupees from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. Following these directions, the Industrial Area police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous theft activities. The accused was identified as Zaryab. The police team also recovered nine stolen motorbikes from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Koral police team also apprehended a wanted member of a motorbike lifter gang. The police team also recovered 03 stolen motorbikes from his possession. The accused was identified as Rabnawaz. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation, the arrested accused confessed to being involved in numerous theft incidents in various areas of the city. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials to effectively crackdown against the accused involved in house burglar activities and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.