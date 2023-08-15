Secy plants sapling

LAHORE:Vibrant celebrations marked the 76th Pakistan Independence Day at Alhamra. Amidst the festive atmosphere, Punjab's Secretary of Information and Culture, Ali Nawaz Malik cut the cake and planted a sapling.

Expressing his joy, he reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding freedom and saluted the pioneers of Tehreek-e-Pakistan. The day commenced with a heartfelt prayer ceremony, invoking blessings for the country's growth, prosperity, peace, and security.