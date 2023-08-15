Jubilant youngsters throng City roads

LAHORE:The Lahorites celebrated the76th Independence Day with traditional zeal and zest here Monday.

As usual the Independence Day was festive and noisy as every city area was echoing with the sounds of trumpets. Stalls selling big and small trumpets were seen on all major roads and in every nook and corner of the provincial metropolis. These stalls were also selling the national flags, T-shirts, buntings and other Independence Day related items.

Metallic badges with pictures of prominent personalities, especially Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Benazir Bhutto, were also sold on the stalls.

Majority of buildings on all the major city roads were decorated with lights, flags and buntings. These included the Civil Secretariat, DC Office, Town Hall, Governor’s House, Wapda House, GPO, High Court, Customs House, Dayal Singh Mansion, LDA head office in Johar Town, Alfalah Building and, etc.

To make the country green and environmental friendly, PHA distributed plants among the citizens. A large number of youth were seen joyriding on the city roads especially The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road and etc with their cars and motorcycles decorated with the theme of Independence Day. Besides the ceremonies, exhibitions, folk music programmes, stage shows and speech competitions were also organised by various organisations to mark the day.

A rush of public was witnessed at almost every public park and entertainment places including private malls, cinemas and theatres. Lahore Zoo also recorded more than normal holiday foot count on the day.