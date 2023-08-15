9 die in road accidents

LAHORE:The caretaker provincial health minister, Dr Javed Akram informed that, on the instructions of caretaker Chief...
LAHORE:Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Monday while the Met officials warned that moderate to heavy...
LAHORE:Educational institutions organised events, including flag-hoisting ceremonies to celebrate the Independence Day...
LAHORE:Vibrant celebrations marked the 76th Pakistan Independence Day at Alhamra. Amidst the festive atmosphere,...
LAHORE:Professor Bilquis Shabbir, Chairperson of the Department of Medicine at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, has...
LAHORE:Hundreds of workers held a rally under All Pakistan Federation of Trade Union Monday carrying national flag and...