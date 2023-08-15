IG greets police

IG Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the nation and the police on the Independence Day. He said in his special message that it is the day of renewing the pledge not to hesitate to make any great sacrifice for the security, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He said every soldier, officer and Jawan of Punjab police would not hesitate to sacrifice his life for the country and the nation. He said more than 1,600 martyrdoms of Punjab police in the line of duty are a sign of undying love for the country. The IG said 140,000 police officers and personnel were on high alert throughout the province, including Lahore, on Independence Day celebrations, at sensitive points including public places.