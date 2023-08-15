Freedom movement pioneers paid tribute

LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority hosted a grand ceremony to celebrate Independence Day.
Managing Director Muhammad Kamran, Safe City officers and staff sang the National Anthem. The ceremony paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the pioneers of the freedom movement. MD Kamran Khan expressed his thoughts on Independence Day, emphasising that August 14 represents a renewal of commitment. He underscored the collective duty to transform the dreams of the past generations into reality and highlighted the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's enduring role in contributing to the nation's security.
